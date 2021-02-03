Essay contest for students

COIMBATORE

03 February 2021 23:52 IST

Kovai Makkal Sevai Maiyyam has announced an essay contest for school and college students aged between 15 and 24 from Coimbatore South Assembly constituency. The problems faced by the residents of the ward or suggestions to improve the conditions can be described in a three page (A4 size) article, said a release. Pictures can also be attached along with the essay.

Students of areas such as Ukkadam, Ram Nagar, Kembatty Colony, Ramanathapuram, Vysial Street, Ashok Nagar, Sivananda Colony, Kamarajapuram, Poomarket and places coming under wards 22, 25, 50-52, 73, 80-85 can participate in the competition. The essay must be original and students need to affix a photocopy of their identity card along with it.

Entries can be sent along with the details of the participant to Coimbatore Makkal Sevai Mayyam, 393, 2nd floor, Sai Towers, Opposite to Karpagam Complex, 100 Feet Road, Coimbatore - 641012. The last date by which the entries need to reach the office is February 20.

Cash award for winners are: first prize - Rs.10,000, second prize - Rs 5,000, third prize - Rs 3,000 and special prize - Rs 2,000. All the participants will be taken on a heritage tour of Coimbatore. Certificates will also be given to the participants. For further enquiries, contact: 8675555666, 0422-4379903.