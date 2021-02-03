Essay contest for students

Kovai Makkal Sevai Maiyyam has announced an essay contest for school and college students aged between 15 and 24 from Coimbatore South Assembly constituency. The problems faced by the residents of the ward or suggestions to improve the conditions can be described in a three page (A4 size) article, said a release. Pictures can also be attached along with the essay.
Students of areas such as Ukkadam, Ram Nagar, Kembatty Colony, Ramanathapuram, Vysial Street, Ashok Nagar, Sivananda Colony, Kamarajapuram, Poomarket and places coming under wards 22, 25, 50-52, 73, 80-85 can participate in the competition. The essay must be original and students need to affix a photocopy of their identity card along with it.
Entries can be sent along with the details of the participant to Coimbatore Makkal Sevai Mayyam, 393, 2nd floor, Sai Towers, Opposite to Karpagam Complex, 100 Feet Road, Coimbatore - 641012. The last date by which the entries need to reach the office is February 20.
Cash award for winners are: first prize - Rs.10,000, second prize - Rs 5,000, third prize - Rs 3,000 and special prize - Rs 2,000. All the participants will be taken on a heritage tour of Coimbatore. Certificates will also be given to the participants. For further enquiries, contact: 8675555666, 0422-4379903.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath