ADVERTISEMENT

ESIC to conduct Suvidha Samagam on July 10

Published - July 04, 2024 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will hold Suvidha Samagam on July 10, 2024, at 3 p.m. at its Sub Regional Office, Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release from the ESIC instructed all insured persons, dependents, employers of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris having any grievances pertaining to medical and cash benefits to attend the meeting for prompt resolution/redressal. 

Suvidha Samagam is held on the second Wednesday of each month at the ESIC Sub Regional Office in Coimbatore and the second Friday of each month at respective branch offices. In case of holiday, it will be held on the next working day. 

Further clarifications or grievances can be obtained through email: benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in or CPGRAMS portal or phone: 0422-2362329, the press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US