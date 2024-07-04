ESIC to conduct Suvidha Samagam on July 10

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will hold Suvidha Samagam on July 10, 2024, at 3 p.m. at its Sub Regional Office, Coimbatore.

A press release from the ESIC instructed all insured persons, dependents, employers of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris having any grievances pertaining to medical and cash benefits to attend the meeting for prompt resolution/redressal.

Suvidha Samagam is held on the second Wednesday of each month at the ESIC Sub Regional Office in Coimbatore and the second Friday of each month at respective branch offices. In case of holiday, it will be held on the next working day.

Further clarifications or grievances can be obtained through email: benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in or CPGRAMS portal or phone: 0422-2362329, the press release said.