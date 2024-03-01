ESIC Hospital in Tiruppur a huge relief for lakhs of industrial workers

March 01, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Employee Unions voicing the health cause of an estimated six lakh industrial workers in the Tiruppur garment export cluster have heaved a sigh of relief over the recent commissioning of the 100-bedded ESIC Hospital, nearly two decades after the process was initiated.

An announcement on sanction of a full-fledged ESI Hospital in Tiruppur was made by the then Union Labour Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on May 1, 2005, in the town, when it was still a part of Coimbatore district, while taking part in a conference organised by the Marumalarchi Labour Front (MLF), in deference to the request made by its General Secretary S. Duraisamy.

Months later, on August 24, a Government Order was issued. However, the work could not be started for years as the State Government had not allotted the land for the purpose, Mr. Duraisamy said.

All along, the people had to rely only on the couple of ESI dispensaries and had to travel to the ESIC Medical College Hospital in Coimbatore for advanced medical intervention.

Left with no option, the ESIC had, in 2012, purchased about 7.5 acre of land from the HR and CE Department for the purpose on Thirumuruganpoondi-Pooluvapatti Ring Road. However, the construction work could not progress for a decade due to a civil suit by a group of petitioners claiming rights to the land. The main wrangle was over compensation.

In the years that passed by, the HR and CE Department was not prepared to heed the request of ESIC for alternate site. The work did not take off despite the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, laying the foundation for the hospital during February, 2019. The construction work could begin only in 2021, with ₹82 crore funding from the Union Labour and Employment Ministry.

As per official figures, Tiruppur city and surroundings account for over 4 lakh ESIC members. A hospital can be built for 50,000 members each as per ESIC norms, it is learnt.

According to ESIC officials, the law requires every employer with a minimum of 10 employees in an industrial unit, hospital, educational institution or commercial establishment to bring each of the employees under the ESI coverage.

According to R. Rajendra Kumar, Director General, ESIC, who inspected the progress of construction last month, the hospital with three operation theatres will enhance healthcare for over 6 lakh insured persons in the catchment areas. There will also be a labour ward shortly, he said.

Seventy percent work on construction of 32 staff quarters on the premises has been completed.

For now, the hospital at the new premises is being manned by 10 doctors and 10 nurses deputed from ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Chennai.

The process of installing x-ray, scan machine and other equipment has been initiated, and recruitment of permanent workforce will be finalised in a week’s time, it is learnt. In all likelihood, full-fledged funtioning of the hospital could be expected in the next three to four months, ESIC sources said.