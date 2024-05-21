ADVERTISEMENT

ESIC and EPFO joint outreach programme in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris

Updated - May 21, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

ESIC and EPFO is organising a joint outreach programme under Suvidha Samagam and Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 on May 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris districts for all its stakeholders at the following venues. Coimbatore – Sri Ramakrishna Dental College and Hospital, Nava India; Tiruppur - Unisource Trend India, Kaniyampoondi, Tiruppur; Erode - RD Hotel, 360, Erode main road, Perundurai, Nilgiris district – Seldeen Wire Products Private Limited, 7/60 D, Cliff house, Ketti, The Nilgiris. For clarification pertaining to matters related to ESIC, stakeholders may contact through email ID: benefit- srokovai@esic.nic.in /0422-2362329, and for grievances pertaining to EPFO they may contact through ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US