ESIC and EPFO joint outreach programme in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris

ESIC and EPFO is organising a joint outreach programme under Suvidha Samagam and Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 on May 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris districts for all its stakeholders at the following venues. Coimbatore – Sri Ramakrishna Dental College and Hospital, Nava India; Tiruppur - Unisource Trend India, Kaniyampoondi, Tiruppur; Erode - RD Hotel, 360, Erode main road, Perundurai, Nilgiris district – Seldeen Wire Products Private Limited, 7/60 D, Cliff house, Ketti, The Nilgiris. For clarification pertaining to matters related to ESIC, stakeholders may contact through email ID: benefit- srokovai@esic.nic.in /0422-2362329, and for grievances pertaining to EPFO they may contact through ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.