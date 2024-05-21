GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ESIC and EPFO joint outreach programme in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris

Published - May 21, 2024 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

ESIC and EPFO is organising a joint outreach programme under Suvidha Samagam and Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 on May 27, 2024 (Wednesday) from 10 a.m. in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris districts for all its stakeholders at the following venues. Coimbatore – Sri Ramakrishna Dental College and Hospital, Nava India; Tiruppur - Unisource Trend India, Kaniyampoondi, Tiruppur; Erode - RD Hotel, 360, Erode main road, Perundurai, Nilgiris district – Seldeen Wire Products Private Limited, 7/60 D, Cliff house, Ketti, The Nilgiris. For clarification pertaining to matters related to ESIC, stakeholders may contact through email ID: benefit- srokovai@esic.nic.in /0422-2362329, and for grievances pertaining to EPFO they may contact through ro.coimbatore@epfindia.gov.in.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.