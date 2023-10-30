ADVERTISEMENT

ESI scheme to come into force in the entire Nilgiris District

October 30, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

With effect from November 1, 2023, Employees State Insurance Scheme ( ESI) shall come into force in all the areas of the Nilgiris District, a release from the Deputy Director ESIC said.

Accordingly, all the factories and establishments in the district having ten or more employees have been requested to register themselves under the scheme and provide coverage to the to the employees whose wages are up to ₹21,000. For details, contact the branch manager, ESI Corporation, 261-K-10 Bank Lane, Udhagamandalam or over phone 0423-2447933 or 0422-2362329.

