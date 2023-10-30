HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ESI scheme to come into force in the entire Nilgiris District

October 30, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

With effect from November 1, 2023, Employees State Insurance Scheme ( ESI) shall come into force in all the areas of the Nilgiris District, a release from the Deputy Director ESIC said.

Accordingly, all the factories and establishments in the district having ten or more employees have been requested to register themselves under the scheme and provide coverage to the to the employees whose wages are up to ₹21,000. For details, contact the branch manager, ESI Corporation, 261-K-10 Bank Lane, Udhagamandalam or over phone 0423-2447933 or 0422-2362329.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.