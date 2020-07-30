ESI Hospital in Coimbatore provides more oxygen lines for COVID-19 patients

The Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, the nodal treatment centre for COVID-19 in the region, has increased the number of beds with oxygen lines to handle more patients who have respiratory issues.
With more lines being added, 320 of the 450 beds at the hospital have the facility now. As on Thursday, around 90 of the 300-odd COVID-19 patients in the hospital need oxygen support, hospital Dean A. Nirmala said.
The hospital was giving a thrust to non-invasive ventilation for patients as invasive ventilation involved endotracheal intubation -- putting the tube into the trachea.
“We have 15 high flow oxygen machines for COVID-19 patients. Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) and Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines are also available for patient support,” she said.
So far, 2,527 COVID-19 patients from various districts, including Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Karur and Dindigul, were admitted to the hospital. Of these 2,167 persons recovered and got discharged. Forty patients from various districts died without responding to treatment, she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath