ESI Hospital in Coimbatore get oxygen generating plant

The Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, has got a new pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plant and 200 more beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji inaugurated the facilities in the presence of Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran, hospital’s Dean M. Raveendran and other officials.

Mr. Balaji said that 1,388 COVID-19 patients from the district were under treatment in various hospitals as of Saturday.

The 200 additional beds were added at ESI Hospital as a precautionary measure.

A release issued by the district administration said that 28 beds with oxygen support were set up using funds received based on an order from Madras High Court. The district and hospital administration set up the additional beds in a 72-hour period, it said.

Mr. Balaji said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has held multiple discussions with senior government officials and District Collectors with regard to taking measures to mitigate COVID-19 spread. The Chief Minister gave instructions to the officials and Collectors and directed them to ensure quality treatment for patients.

The PSA oxygen plant with a generation capacity of 1,000 litre per minute was installed at the hospital with the assistance of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Texcity.