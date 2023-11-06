ADVERTISEMENT

ESI grievances redress meeting in Coimbatore tomorrow

November 06, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Suvidha Samagam for the month of November will be organised at the ESI Corporation, sub-regional office (SRO), on Trichy Road in Coimbatore on Wednesday (November 8) at 3 p.m..

All insured persons, dependents, and employers / employees associations having any grievances on getting medical and cash benefits may attend the meeting for redress of their grievances.

.

For any clarification, they may submit the grievances to the email ID benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in or CPGRAMS portal or contact 0422-2362308.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US