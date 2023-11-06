HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ESI grievances redress meeting in Coimbatore tomorrow

November 06, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Suvidha Samagam for the month of November will be organised at the ESI Corporation, sub-regional office (SRO), on Trichy Road in Coimbatore on Wednesday (November 8) at 3 p.m..

All insured persons, dependents, and employers / employees associations having any grievances on getting medical and cash benefits may attend the meeting for redress of their grievances.

.

For any clarification, they may submit the grievances to the email ID benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in or CPGRAMS portal or contact 0422-2362308.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.