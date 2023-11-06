ESI grievances redress meeting in Coimbatore tomorrow

November 06, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Suvidha Samagam for the month of November will be organised at the ESI Corporation, sub-regional office (SRO), on Trichy Road in Coimbatore on Wednesday (November 8) at 3 p.m..

All insured persons, dependents, and employers / employees associations having any grievances on getting medical and cash benefits may attend the meeting for redress of their grievances.

.

For any clarification, they may submit the grievances to the email ID benefit-srokovai@esic.nic.in or CPGRAMS portal or contact 0422-2362308.