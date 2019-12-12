Escalator now operational to reach platform no.1

After running into multiple delays, the escalator constructed for platform no. 1 at the Coimbatore Railway Station started to function recently.

An official from the Salem Division of Southern Railway told The Hindu that the initial plan was to inaugurate the escalator and elevator for Platform 1 together, but the elevator was not ready for use yet. “Hence, we decided to go ahead and allow passengers to use the escalator,” the official said.

Works for the escalator construction began as early as December 2018. “We initially planned to unveil it within six months,” the official said. However, the project ran into multiple delays, as it was still under construction in the middle of this year as per the original schedule. After construction, the process for seeking permission for the electricity connection took over a month. Initially expected to be functional by the end of November, the escalator has now been unveiled in the first week of December.

The major focus of the escalator is to regulate downward traffic when Train No. 12672 Blue Mountain Express and Train No. 12676 Kovai Express arrive at Platforms 1 and 2. “A large number of passengers deboard these trains,” the official explained. In such cases, the elevator will be useful to aid the passengers on their way down from the platforms, avoiding congestion in the stairway. Whenever required, the escalator will also be operated to support the upward traffic, the official said. The elevator for Platforms 1 and 2 is expected to be functional within a month after due inspection from officials of the Electrical Department of Southern Railway.