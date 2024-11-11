Escalator installed at Salem two-tier bus stand yet to open to the public

The escalator at the Muthamizh Aringnar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Nootrandu Managara Perunthu Nilaiyam (Salem two-tier bus stand) has yet to be opened to the public, and passengers have urged the Salem Corporation to expedite its opening.

Constructed under the Smart City Mission, the Salem Old Bus Stand was demolished and replaced with the two-tier facility at a cost of ₹96.53 crore. The ground floor houses 29 shops and 26 bus bays, while the first floor features 47 shops and 26 additional bus bays. Inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on 11 June 2023, the facility includes four lifts, which have struggled to meet demand during peak hours. To address this, the Salem Corporation installed an escalator at an additional cost of ₹2.3 crore, with work beginning in December 2023 and finishing shortly thereafter.

However, the escalator is yet to be made available to the public, despite recent inspections by Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh and assurances of imminent access. Nearly a year since work began, commuters continue to rely on lifts and stairs, creating congestion during peak times.

R. Gokul, a resident of Alagapuram, stated that during peak hours in the morning and evening, school and college students frequently use the lifts at the bus stand, while many others opt for the stairs to access the first floor and then come back down to the ground floor. If the escalator were to be opened for public use, it would greatly benefit the students, allowing them to use it instead of the lifts. Additionally, elderly people could continue to utilise the lifts. Mr. Gokul emphasized the need for the corporation to act quickly to make the escalator available for public use.

Salem Corporation officials cited minor electrical works as the cause for the delay, stating that these would be completed within the next 10–15 days, after which the escalator would be open for public use.