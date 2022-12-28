Erode/Salem round up

December 28, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Farmers’ grievance redress meet on December 30

ERODE The monthly farmers’ grievance redress meet will be held at 10 a.m. on December 30, at the Collectorate. A press release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said farmers can submit their petitions from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and can air their grievances from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Officials will give explanations from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m., the release added.

Fertilizer reaches Erode district

ERODE Under the ‘One Nation, One Fertilizer’ scheme of the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, fertilizer reached Erode district.

S. Chinnasamy, Joint Director of Agriculture, said 720 tonnes of urea, 195 tonnes of DAP and 64 tonnes of super phosphate under the brand name ‘Bharat’ arrived by train from Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation , Thoothukudi. The official said that cultivation was now on across the district and sufficient quantity of fertilisers were available. About 4,438 tonnes of urea, 1,820 tonnes of DAP, 1,228 tonnes of potash, 10,364 tonnes of complex and 906 tonnes of super phosphate were in stock.

Burglars decamp with 88.5 sovereign gold jewellery

SALEM In two separate incidents in the Steel Plant area, burglars decamped with 88.5 sovereign gold jewellery here on Wednesday. Burglars broke into the house of Maniyan, 65, a retired senior technical expert, at the quarters in Mohan Nagar, and took away 84 sovereign gold jewellery and ₹ 8.5 lakh when he was away. Likewise, unidentified persons entered the house of Kannan, 38, working at the Salem Steel Plant, and took away 4.5 sovereign gold jewellery when the family was away. In both the incidents, complaints were lodged with Salem Steel Plant police.