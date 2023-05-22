HamberMenu
Erode’s new Collector, Raja Gopal Sunkara, assume office

Mr. Sunkara replaces H. Krishnanunni, who was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the T.N. government, Finance Department

May 22, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Raja Gopal Sunkara assumed office as the Collector of Erode district on Monday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Raja Gopal Sunkara, a 2015 batch IAS officer, assumed office as the Collector of Erode district on Monday. 

Prior to the new posting, he had served as Executive Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. He replaces H. Krishnanunni, who was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Sunkara had also served as Assistant Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Sub Collector, Padmanabhapuram, Deputy Secretary of the Industries Department and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner. 

Addressing the media, the new Collector said that fulfilling the basic needs of the people and addressing their problems was his priority and all steps will be taken to ensure the government’s welfare schemes reached beneficiaries. “Farming, weaving and industries are the major sectors in the district and steps will be taken for their development,” he said and asked people to take up any problems with him at 0424-2260211 and the WhatsApp number 97917-88852. 

Earlier, the Collector planted a sapling on the Collectorate premises and assumed office in the presence of Mr. Krishnanunni and other officials. 

