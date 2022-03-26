Erode youth gets 20 years jail for sexual assault

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ajith Kumar of Karungalpalayam befriended a Plus-Two student, abducted and lured her into marriage

A 22-year-old youth was on Friday sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for marrying a minor girl and sexually assaulting her.

The prosecution case is that Ajith Kumar of Karungalpalayam befriended the Plus-Two student and lured her into marriage. On June 12, 2019, he abducted and married her at China Salem in Villupuram district.

The girl’s parents lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in the city, who registered a case. Ajith Kumar was arrested and lodged in prison. The girl was rescued and sent with her parents.

Mahila Court Judge R. Malathi found the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000.