Erode woman seeks justice for son’s alleged drug overdose death 

Published - May 18, 2024 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Claiming that her 16-year-old son died due to drug overdose, a woman approached the Erode district administration on Saturday seeking action against a youth who allegedly gave the boy drugs.

Hamsa of Gandhi Nagar in Bhavani told media persons at the Collectorate that her husband died four years ago and she has a 17-year-old daughter and a son, Gowtham, who had recently cleared his Class X examination. The woman said that she was a conservancy worker and the sole breadwinner of the family. On May 10, Gowtham fell unconscious and was admitted to Government Hospital in Bhavani. Later, he was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Erode.

Ms. Hamsa said that her neighbours had seen the boy going with a youth who, she claimed, had given him drugs. After his condition deteriorated, Gowtham was shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem, where he died on Friday. She claimed that her son died because of drug overdose and demanded action against the youth.

