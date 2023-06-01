Erode woman murders husband, surrenders in police station

June 01, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - ERODE

A 51-year-old woman from Kanirowther Kulam in Erode, who surrendered to the police after murdering her husband, was arrested here on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The victim was identified as Subramani (52), a power loom unit worker. The police said that Subramani was married to Fathima and their son lived separately with his family. Subramani was said to be in a relationship with a woman.

Though Fathima warned him, he allegedly continued the relationship. On Tuesday night, an altercation broke between the couple.

At 4 a.m. Fathima woke up and attacked Subramani with a wooden log. The man suffered grievous injuries and died. She locked the house and went to the Erode North Police station and surrendered. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. A case of murder was registered and she was arrested.

