Erode traders seek establishment of court at Modakkurichi, close shops for a day

The Hindu Bureau November 07, 2022 17:36 IST

Over 250 traders closed their shops for a day on Monday seeking to establish the proposed District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate court at Modakkurichi in Erode . | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

Urging the State government to establish the proposed District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate court at Modakkurichi, over 250 traders downed shutters here on Monday. The State government issued government order No. 432/2022 dated August 11, 2022 to establish the court at Modakkurichi and the tahsildar was asked to identify a place for the court to function temporarily. A place at Elumathur, located eight km from Modakurichi, was identified for the purpose. Traders said that when all the government offices, police station, revenue department office and nationalised banks were located in Modakkurichi, the proposal to establish the temporary court at Elumathur was unfair. They said that the court can function temporarily at the town panchayat building as adequate space was available. “The G.O. clearly says that the court should be established at Modakkurichi. But, the tahsildar is delaying land identification in Modakkurichi,” they said. The traders raised slogans condemning the tahsildar for the delay in submitting the proposal and later submitted a petition to the tahsildar.



