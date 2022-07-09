Coimbatore

Erode -Tiruchi train services resume

Train services between Erode and Tiruchi junctions that were stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years resumed here on Saturday.

Train No.06409 Tiruchi Junction – Erode Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.30 p.m. to reach Erode at 8.20 p.m. Train No.06410 Erode – Tiruchi Junction Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Erode at 8.10 a.m. to reach Tiruchi at noon. These trains will have 10 general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. 

Train No.06611 Tiruchi Junction – Erode Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Tiruchi Junction at 6.50 a.m. to reach Erode at 11.10 a.m. Train No.06612 Erode – Tiruchi Junction Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Erode at 4.35 p.m. to reach Tiruchi at 8.45 p.m. These trains will have eight general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Members of the Erode District Congress Committee distributed sweets to passengers at the junction before the departure of the train.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2022 6:55:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-tiruchi-train-services-resume/article65619467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY