Erode -Tiruchi train services resume

Train services between Erode and Tiruchi junctions that were stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years resumed here on Saturday.

Train No.06409 Tiruchi Junction – Erode Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.30 p.m. to reach Erode at 8.20 p.m. Train No.06410 Erode – Tiruchi Junction Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Erode at 8.10 a.m. to reach Tiruchi at noon. These trains will have 10 general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Train No.06611 Tiruchi Junction – Erode Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Tiruchi Junction at 6.50 a.m. to reach Erode at 11.10 a.m. Train No.06612 Erode – Tiruchi Junction Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Erode at 4.35 p.m. to reach Tiruchi at 8.45 p.m. These trains will have eight general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Members of the Erode District Congress Committee distributed sweets to passengers at the junction before the departure of the train.