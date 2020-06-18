Erode textile firm accused of encroaching government land

Chennai

18 June 2020 23:13 IST

Compensation, penalty must for encroachers of government lands: NGT

Whenever government land is unauthorisedly trespassed and occupied, apart from initiating proceedings for recovery of the land, authorities are expected to impose compensation or penalty for unauthorised use of the land as per law, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said.

The bench of Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta made the observation while hearing a case relating to encroachment of government land by a private textile processing company at Suriyampalayam in Erode district.

An applicant had approached the NGT seeking an order to restrain the unit from discharging untreated effluent into the Cauvery river and take action against the unit for encroaching government odai poromboke land and building an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP).

After a joint committee was appointed to look into the issue, the NGT was informed that currently the unit has revamped the ETP and Zero Liquid Discharge System and that ETP components constructed on government poromboke land have been demolished. The NGT was informed that the new ETP components have been constructed on patta land.

TNPCB had imposed an environmental compensation on the company to the tune of ₹ 1.2 lakh, according to the TNPCB’s report. However, the NGT said in the subsequent order passed by the Tribunal after the submission of the report, the bench had made it clear that till the directions are complied with, it will be deemed that the violation still continues and the violator is liable to pay Environmental Compensation as per the formula provided by the Central Pollution Control Board. The Tribunal said the committee has not considered this aspect despite specific directions being given.

The bench also said the issue of compensation or penalty for encroaching on government land too has not been considered by the Committee that includes the District Collector who is expected to implement the provisions under law.

“Mere demolition of the ETP constructed in the encroached land and the compound wall at the expenses of the unit alone is not sufficient to meet the damage caused to the environment as he not only encroached into the government land but discharged unauthorisedly the untreated effluent into the public drain (Odai) as well,” the bench said and directed the committee to file a report incorporating steps taken by them after electricity was disconnected to the unit.