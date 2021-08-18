Erode teacher chosen for national award

D. Lalitha

Erode

18 August 2021 22:50 IST

D. Lalitha has created 160 video-based activities for students

D. Lalitha, Headmistress of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Modakkurichi, has been selected from the State for the national award for best teachers for 2021.

Ms. Lalitha, a post-graduate who has been teaching Physics for 19 years, told The Hindu that her experimental-based teaching by using communication technologies had helped students learn the concepts easily. She worked as a teacher at the government school at Sivagiri for 15 years and was promoted as headmistress in 2019 to the school at Doddampalayam in Sathyamangalam block.

For the last six months, Ms. Lalitha has been serving in the school at Modakkurichi and has created 160 video-based activities for the students.

She has also published an international journal on leadership qualities and is focusing on conducting environmental awareness programmes for students and the public.

A communication she received from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (Department of School Education and Literacy), states the award will be presented to her, through a webinar, at a function to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 5. It carries a certificate of merit, ₹50,000 cash, and a silver medal.