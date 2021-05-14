Erode setting up COVID-19 war room

Erode

14 May 2021 23:16 IST

A district-level COVID-19 War Room would soon start functioning at Erode Corporation’s Central Office, to provide information related to bed and oxygen availability in both government and private hospitals, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said here on Friday.

The Minister said the war room would have 30 officers, with 10 of them working on each shift of eight hours. Their contact details would be shared with the public soon. At the taluk level, war rooms would have five officers.

The Minister inspected the war room being established at the Corporation office. Collector C. Kathiravan, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai and other officials were present. The Minister asked the staff at the war room to address the concerns of the callers politely and guide them properly.

Advertising

Advertising

Members of Business Network International (BNI) and Texvalley handed over equipment worth ₹50 lakh for establishing a facility with 40 beds, with oxygen support, at the District Headquarters Hospital.