Erode sees 288 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported 288 new cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 91,082. While 256 persons were discharged, 3,647 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 214 fresh cases, and the overall tally stands at 90,036. While 168 persons were discharged, 2,085 persons are under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 1,493. Namakkal district reported 108 cases, taking the tally to 45,555. While 221 persons were discharged, 1,037 are under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 428.

Krishnagiri recorded 67 fresh cases and one death. While 89 persons were discharged, 744 persons are under treatment. The district’s overall tally stands at 40,484.

Dharmapuri recorded 73 fresh cases and four deaths. While 98 persons were discharged a total of 804 persons are under treatment. The district’s overall tally stands at 25,124.