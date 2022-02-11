Erode sees 154 new cases of COVID-19

11 February 2022 23:52 IST

Erode district on Friday reported 154 fresh cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,31,682.

While 722 persons were discharged after treatment, the district had 2,853 active cases.

Salem district reported 165 fresh cases and two deaths on Friday. According to health officials, 101 cases were indigenous and 34 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Namakkal district reported 83 new cases, all indigenous, and one COVID-19 death.