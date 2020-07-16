Erode secures second spot in the State

Erode

16 July 2020 22:31 IST

Ninety-eight schools secure centum

Erode district with 96.99% secured the second place in the State in terms of overall pass percentage in the Plus Two examination results..

A total of 22,431 students from 218 schools appeared for the examinations held in March in which 21,755 students passed. While the boys pass percentage was 95.95, girls recorded 97.90 %. A total of 98 schools secured centum results comprising 20 government schools, 58 matriculation schools, 13 self-finance schools, four aided schools, two municipal and one welfare school.

Pass percentage of schools were government schools 94.51, welfare schools 88.52, municipal 90.80, aided 97.33, self-finance 99.07 and matriculation 99.62. Thus, the district’s overall pass percentage is more than one percentage higher when compared to the pass percentage of 95.23 in 2019.

Pass percentage of educational districts were Erode (76 schools) 97.46, Perundurai (27 schools) 98.71, Bhavani (42 schools) 96.51, Gobichettipalayam (43 schools) 98.23 and Sathyamangalam (30 schools) 92.93.

In the hill areas, Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School at Bargur produced centum results while the other tribal school at Hasanur produced 80.56%. The Government Higher Secondary School at Kalkadambur produced 95% while the government school at Basunavapuram produced 80%, both schools at Kadambur hills, and the government school at Devarmalai in Bargur hills produced 100%.

Chief Educational Officer R. Balamurali told The Hindu that overall performance of schools in the district have improved this year, particularly government schools as the pass percentage improved from 92.38 in 2019 to 94.51 now.