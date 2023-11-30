Erode school teacher donates fossil wood to government museum

November 30, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

A private school teacher, who identified a fossil wood in Villupuram district, that is said to be over 10 million years old, donated it to the Government Museum, here on Thursday.

Santhanamoorthy of Sengunthar School in the city, during his visit to Thiruvakkarai in Villupuram, found the fossil wood at a public place and picked it up. He along with S. Sivanandam, secretary of Sengunthar Education Board, handed over the fossil wood to B. Jency, curator of the museum.

Detailing about the tree, Ms. Jency said 200 fossil woods are preserved at the National Fossil Wood Park at Thiruvakkarai and the age of the fossils is believed to be 20 million years old. “The fossils were formed during flooding then,” she said and added that the fossil wood could be of the same period.

She said students of Class 8 and 9 have lessons on fossil woods and added that the public can view it on working days at the museum.

