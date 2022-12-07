Erode/ Salem round up

December 07, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Government hospitals deans transferred

R. Mani, Dean, Government Erode Medical College, Perundurai, has been transferred and posted as Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem. He replaces Valli Sathyamoorthy, who was transferred and posted as Dean of Government Erode Medical College, Perundurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

10 kg ganja seized from train

A special team of the Government Railway Police seized 10 kg of ganja from a Kerala-bound train in Jolarpet – Salem section on Wednesday. The seizure was made in Train No. 13351 Dhanbad Junction to Alleppey Express between Jolarpet and Salem Railway Junctions. A three- team found an unclaimed bag in an unreserved compartment. The team held inquiries with passengers in the coach, but no one came forward to claim the bag. Hence, the bag was opened and the team found five bundles of ganja. The banned item was handed over to the police at the Salem Railway Junction.

Protest against WRD auctioning fishing rights

Condemning the Water Resources Department (WRD) for auctioning of fishing rights in water bodies that were maintained by them, fishermen along with their families staged a demonstration at Anthiyur here on Wednesday. They said that the Department of Fisheries has the right to lease out the fishing rights in water bodies by public auction. But, the WRD has no rights to conduct auction, they added. Fishermen said that fishermen cooperative societies were formed for the purpose of safeguarding the livelihood of domestic fishermen and the act of WRD affects the fishermen community.