Erode, Salem report three new COVID-19 cases each

November 18, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - ERODE

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Friday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,620. While three person were discharged, 24 persons continued to be under treatment.

Salem reported three new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal reported one new case. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 23 active cases in Salem and eight active cases in Namakkal district.

