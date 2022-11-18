Erode, Salem report three new COVID-19 cases each

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Friday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,620. While three person were discharged, 24 persons continued to be under treatment.
Trending
- Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
Salem reported three new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal reported one new case. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 23 active cases in Salem and eight active cases in Namakkal district.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT