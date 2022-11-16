Erode, Salem report four new COVID-19 cases each

Erode reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,613. While three persons were discharged, 21 persons continued to be under treatment.
Salem reported four cases, taking the overall tally to 1,31,982. Six persons were discharged and 24 continued to be under treatment.
