Erode, Salem report four new COVID-19 cases each

November 16, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST

Erode reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,613. While three persons were discharged, 21 persons continued to be under treatment.

Trending

Salem reported four cases, taking the overall tally to 1,31,982. Six persons were discharged and 24 continued to be under treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT