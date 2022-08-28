Erode, Salem report 35 new COVID-19 cases
Erode and Salem districts reported 35 new COVID-19 cases each, while Krishnagiri reported 31 cases, Namakkal - 13 cases and Dharmapuri reported six new cases on Sunday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 287 active cases in Erode, 267 in Salem, 206 in Krishnagiri, 88 in Namakkal and 35 in Dharmapuri districts..
