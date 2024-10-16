Erode, Salem receives moderate rainfall

Salem and Erode districts experienced moderate rainfall, while Namakkal saw light showers on Wednesday.

In the 24 hours leading up to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Erode district recorded 247 mm of rainfall, with an average of 14.53 mm. Modakkurichi received the highest rainfall at 53 mm, followed by 35.60 mm at Kunderipallam Dam, 27 mm at Sathyamangalam, 25 mm at Nambiyur, and 24.20 mm at Bhavanisagar Dam. Other notable figures include 19.40 mm at Varattupallam Dam, 19 mm at Perundurai, 17 mm at Chennimalai, 11 mm at Kodiveri Dam, 7 mm in Erode, 4.20 mm in Gobichettipalayam, 2 mm in Ammapettai, 1.60 mm in Elanthakuttai Medu, and 1 mm in Thalavadi.

Salem district received a total of 183.7 mm of rainfall, averaging 11.48 mm. Veeraganoor saw the highest rainfall at 28 mm, followed by 21 mm each at Kariyakovil and Nathakarai. Omalur recorded 19 mm, Salem 16.9 mm, and other areas such as Thammampatti, Gangavalli, Vazhapadi, and Yethapur received between 8 mm and 13 mm. Yercaud, Attur, and surrounding areas received between 5.2 mm and 7.8 mm, while Sankari recorded the lowest at 1.4 mm.

Due to the rain, a tree was uprooted on Wednesday morning in Manjakuttai, Yercaud, falling onto an electric pole. The impact broke the pole, causing the wires to fall onto the road and cutting off the power supply to four villages. Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) workers responded quickly, cutting the power supply and halting traffic. A new electric pole was installed, and power was restored by 4 p.m.

Namakkal district recorded 41.80 mm of rainfall, with Rasipuram receiving 15.60 mm, Mangalapuram 10.20 mm, Namakkal 10 mm, Kolli Hills 3 mm, Tiruchengode 2 mm, and Senthamangalam 1 mm.