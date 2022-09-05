Erode, Salem district report 24 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter
September 05, 2022 20:44 IST

A total of 24 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode district on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,35,771. While 32 persons were discharged, 217 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 24 cases, while Namakkal district reported 18 cases on Monday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health department, there are 217 active cases in Salem and 94 in Namakkal district.

