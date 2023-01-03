Erode round up

January 03, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

Two killed in accident

Two persons were killed after their two-wheeler rammed into a roadside wall at Thamaraipalayam in Kodumudi here on Monday night. The two were identified as Arunkumar (22) of Amman Nagar in Sivagiri and Manikandan (19) also of Sivagiri. The accident happened while they were returning from Kodumudi. Both fell on the road and Manikandan died on the spot. The locals rescued Arunkumar and admitted him to the Government Hospital at Kodumudi. But, he was declared dead. Kodumudi police registered a case and are investigating.

11 kg ganja seized from a train passenger

Personnel from the Government Railway Police seized 11 kg of ganja from a passenger in the Kerala-bound train in Salem – Erode section here on Tuesday. A team was involved in checks in Train No. 13351 Dhanbad Junction to Alleppey Express between Salem and Erode Railway Junctions. The team found a bag at an unreserved coach in a suspicious manner and found the ganja. The team held inquiries with passengers in the coach, but no one came forward to claim the bag. The team questioned a passenger, Thennarasu, 20, of Madurai, who confessed to have smuggled the item. He was taken to Erode Railway Junction and a case was registered and inquiry is on.