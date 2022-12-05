Erode round up

December 05, 2022 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Warehouse, ration shop inspected

S. Prabhakar, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, inspected the warehouse at Senathipathipalayam on Chennimalai Road here on Monday. He also inspected the warehouse and verified the records and interacted with loadmen. Later, he visited Kallukadaimedu and inspected a ration shop and verified the records.

Inflow at Bhavanisagar at over 3,400 cusecs

The water level at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 104.07 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet here on Monday. At 4 p.m., the inflow stood at 3,427 cusecs while the discharge was 2,200 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 400 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 32.01 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

