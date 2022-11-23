Erode round up

November 23, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

Road roko staged demanding speed breaker

Stating that frequent accidents are taking place on Bhavanisagar – Punjai Puliyampatti road, villagers staged a road roko at Dasampalayam on Wednesday. They said the road was widened and re-laid recently and vehicles from Coimbatore to Mysuru move at a high speed leading to accidents. Villagers said they were demanding speed breakers at three places to prevent accidents. “Since our demands were not met, we were forced to block the road,” said one of them. Vehicle movement was disrupted for an hour on the busy stretch and police personnel and officials held talks with them and assured to install speed breakers in a few days. Later, the protest was withdrawn.

Harvested kidney transplanted

The kidney of a 55-year-old man, who was declared brain-dead at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, was harvested and transplanted on a youth at Abirami Kidney Care Dr Thangavelu Hospital in the city on Wednesday. A release from the hospital said the organ was transported in one hour in an ambulance from Salem to Erode and the transplantation was completed successfully on the youth. The hospital administration thanked the district police of Salem and Erode and also the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

Five kg banned plastic bags seized

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department seized five kg of banned plastic bags from shops at Chennimalai on Wednesday. The team raided bakeries, hotels, fruit stalls, fancy and provision stores and found the items in five shops. Each shop was levied a fine of ₹2,000 and notices were served on the shopkeepers. Also, a fast food shop where excess colour was used in the preparation of non-vegetarian items was also fined ₹1,000.