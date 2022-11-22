Erode round up

November 22, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

Farmers’ grievances redress meeting on November 25

The monthly farmer’s grievances redressal meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on November 25, at the Collectorate. A press release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that farmers can submit their petitions from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and can air their grievances during the meeting scheduled to be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Officials will give explanations from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m., the release added.

Erode District Forest Officer assumes office

N. Venkatesh Prabhu assumed office as Erode District Forest Officer here on Monday. He replaces S. Gowtham, who was transferred to Nilgiris Forest Division. Prior to assuming office in Erode, Mr. Venkatesh Prabhu served as Assistant Conservator of Forests at The Nilgiris and Hosur. The division is spread over 82,144 hectares and is home to 15-20 tigers, elephants, leopards and other wild animals.

Water level at 104.13 feet at Bhavanisagar reservoir

The water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani dam stood at 104.14 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet here on Tuesday. At 4 p.m., the inflow was 1,378 cusecs while the discharge was 2,000 into the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 600 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 32.06 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.