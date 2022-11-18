Erode round up

November 18, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar dam continues

Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar dam stood at 2,500 cusecs on Friday. At 4 p.m., the inflow was 2,600 cusecs and the discharge was 2,000 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 500 cusecs into River Bhavani. The water level stood at 104.34 feet against the full storage level of 105 feet while the storage was 32.24 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Recovered mobile phones handed over to owners

A total of 66 mobile phones worth ₹9.44 lakh that were either missing or stolen in this year were recovered by the district police and handed over to the respective owners on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan said the cyber crime branch police functioning under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police were dealing with cases related to missing or stolen mobile phones, issues related to social media postings, and financial frauds. Through mobile tracking and investigation, the police recovered 66 mobile phones worth ₹9,44,982 and handed them over to the rightful owners. In the current year, a total of 473 mobile phones worth ₹69,70,448 were recovered and handed over to the owners, he added.

Parents stage road roko

Urging the School Education Department to appoint permanent teachers at the Government Model School at Getticheviyur in Gobichettipalayam taluk, parents staged a road roko in front of the school on Friday. They said over 400 students studied in the school that had only a few teachers.

Trending

“Even the teachers appointed temporarily were not available for the last one year, affecting our children’s studies,” they added. The parents said despite many representations, teachers were not appointed. The police held talks with them and assured them to take up the issue with the department after which the one-hour protest was withdrawn.