Erode round up

November 15, 2022

Abandoned newborn baby rescued

A new born baby girl that was abandoned at a motor room at a farm land at Elumathur Anna Nagar was rescued on Tuesday. Ranjith of the same village heard the cries of a baby at the farm land. He, along with other villagers, found the baby wrapped in a cloth. Modakkurichi police were alerted. The baby was shifted to the Government Headquarters Hospital.

Honesty shop at Carmel School

A honesty shop that encourages primary school students to purchase required stationery items from an unmanned shop on the school premises was inaugurated at Carmel Matriculation Higher Secondary School on Children’s Day here. A hall was modified into the honesty shop. Every item had the value of ₹10 and students can drop the money in the box and pick the required item.

Texvalley felicitates winners

Winners of slogan writing contest that was conducted during Deepavali special sale were felicitated at Texvalley here recently. A release said that winners were selected by drawing lots and G. Esakimuthu of Sivakasi, who runs a firecracker shop, was selected to receive the bumper prize, a car. Three others, Varsha Sri of Perundurai, M. Karthikeyan of Bhaavni and C. Senthil Kumar of Vellode, were selected to receive two-wheelers. Also, 50 persons were selected to receive gold coins. Silas Paul, Chief Executive Officer, Texvalley, presented the prizes to the winners.

