Erode round up

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 17:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservancy worker attempts to end life

ADVERTISEMENT

ERODE Tense moments prevailed for a while at the Corporation’s Central office premises on Tuesday when a protesting conservancy worker climbed up the building and threatened to end his life. Opposing the move to outsource the jobs in corporations, workers, appointed on contract basis, continued their indefinite strike by stating sit-in-protest on the premises of the civic body for the second consecutive day. A worker climbed up the main building and raised slogans against privatisation. Police personnel held talks with him and pacified him. Later, he climbed down the building. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

NSS camp in government school

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ERODE: As many as 30 girl students of Government Higher Secondary School at Kumalankuttai began their seven-day NSS camp at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Ponnanda Valasu in Perundurai Taluk here on Tuesday. Mayor S. Nagarathinam inaugurated the camp in the presence of headmaster I. Gopal, NSS Coordinator L. Punithavalli and villagers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app