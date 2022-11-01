Erode round up

Conservancy worker attempts to end life

ADVERTISEMENT

ERODE Tense moments prevailed for a while at the Corporation’s Central office premises on Tuesday when a protesting conservancy worker climbed up the building and threatened to end his life. Opposing the move to outsource the jobs in corporations, workers, appointed on contract basis, continued their indefinite strike by stating sit-in-protest on the premises of the civic body for the second consecutive day. A worker climbed up the main building and raised slogans against privatisation. Police personnel held talks with him and pacified him. Later, he climbed down the building. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

NSS camp in government school

ERODE: As many as 30 girl students of Government Higher Secondary School at Kumalankuttai began their seven-day NSS camp at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Ponnanda Valasu in Perundurai Taluk here on Tuesday. Mayor S. Nagarathinam inaugurated the camp in the presence of headmaster I. Gopal, NSS Coordinator L. Punithavalli and villagers.