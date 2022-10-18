Erode round-up

Doctor receives leadership award 2022

K.M. Abul Hasan of Erode City Hospital was honored with Leadership Award 2022 for his exemplary leadership development activities in the medical profession. The doctor was chosen for the award by the Tamil Nadu Medical Council and the award was presented to him by Tourism Minister M. Mathivendan at a function held in Chennai on October 16. A release said that he continues to contribute in the field of medicine as a general paediatric surgeon and has been a strong pillar and initiator of various philanthropic activities that combine the qualities and perspectives of a responsible doctor and a sincere citizen of the country.

Police invoke NSA against a man

The district police on Tuesday invoked provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) against a man who was recently arrested for setting ablaze a car of a BJP functionary at Punjai Puliyampatti in September. The car belonging to Siva Sekar was damaged completely and the police found five persons involved in the crime and arrested them. Based on the recommendations, Collector H. Krishnanunni invoked the provisions of the Act against Amanullah, vice president of the Social Democratic Party of India of Bhavanisagar unit. The police served the detention order to the accused at the district prison in Gobichettipalayam and shifted him to the Coimbatore Central Prison.