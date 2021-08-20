Erode residents worry over increase in street dog population

Erode

20 August 2021 23:46 IST

ABC programme remains suspended for long

With the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for street dogs remaining suspended for long in the Corporation limits, residents and shopkeepers in the city are worried over the increase in the number of dogs.

The civic body along with a social organisation started the ABC programme at its facility in Solar in 2010 to control dog population. The programme involves catching dogs, sterilising and vaccinating them and returning them in the areas from where they were caught. A separate shelter home with operation theatre, pre-and-post operative wards was constructed at Solar for the purpose. But the programme was halted within a few months.

Residents in the city limits said they were scared to venture out on roads due to the increase in the number of dogs. “They not only chase people, but also pose a threat to life,” said M. Kannan of Nadarmedu. Many dogs could be seen fighting among themselves near shops and in residential areas forcing residents to take alternative routes. “The problem needs immediate attention,” said V. Pushpa of Surampatti.

Advertising

Advertising

Residents in Karungalpalayam, Nadarmedu and Veerappanchatiram said that despite complaining to the civic body, no action was taken so far.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that a tender would soon be floated calling for an NGO or an organisation to run the programme at its facility in Solar.