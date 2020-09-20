Erode residents want UGSS work expedited

Discharge of untreated sewage into Kalingarayan Canal through Konavaikkal drain continues to be a major concern for the farmers and residents. They have urged the Corporation to expedite the Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) work to stop the discharge.
Following the National Green Tribunal directions, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board carried out a study on the polluted stretches of River Cauvery in various districts in 2018. The study found that four sewage canals in the Corporation limits were discharging 21 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage into the river, while five MLD was disposed into Kalingarayan Canal through Konavaikkal drain at Vendipalayam. Sewage from households and industrial effluents entered the drain at Konavaikkal and mixed with the Kalingarayan Canal. ‘
“Water from Kalingarayan Canal irrigates over 10,000 acre from Vendipalayam to Kodumudi. We have been using the polluted water for farming for over 50 years now,” said Kandasamy of Parisal Thurai.
According to the residents, foul odour emanated from the drain round the clock and during rainy season, the water from the overflowing drain entered the houses.
Corporation officials said UGSS was being executed in the area and after completion, it would prevent drain water from entering the canal.
