Erode residents oppose installation of transformer

Residents of E.M.M. Main Street in Erode staging a protest opposing the installation of a transformer in their area. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

May 25, 2022 17:55 IST

Tension prevailed for a while at E.M.M. Main Street (Ward 51) in Perumalkadu here on Wednesday, after a resident threatened to douse herself with kerosene opposing the installation of an electric transformer in the area.

An individual had recently constructed eight houses in the area. The Tangedco had planned to erect a transformer to provide power connection to the eight houses. But, the residents opposed it stating that the transformer would reduce the road space ansd pose a threat to the children. They wanted the transformer installed on th main road and not in the street.

On Wednesday, when workers erected an electric post with the help of an earthmover, residents gathered in large numbers and opposed the work. Police personnel held talks with the residents, who wanted the transformer to be installed on the main road. When the talks were on, a resident threatened to douse herself with kerosene. The police personnel snatched the can from her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later, the workers left the spot.

D. Raja, a resident, wanted the transformer erected on the 30-feet main road so that it posed threat to none.