GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode residents flay quality of re-laid road in Subramanian Nagar

February 14, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Subramanian Nagar in Erode in Tamil Nadu watch in amusement how easily the tar topping on the newly laid road comes off on Wednesday.

Residents of Subramanian Nagar in Erode in Tamil Nadu watch in amusement how easily the tar topping on the newly laid road comes off on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Residents of Subramanian Nagar in Ward 19 complained that the newly laid tar-topped road was of poor quality and insisted that corporation officials inspect the work and take action against the contractor.

Roads are currently being re-laid in residential areas, as well as on the road that connects Nasiyanur and Perundurai Road. On Wednesday, some residents expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of work done by the contractor in their area. They claimed that the contractor had re-laid the road without removing the existing surface. To demonstrate this, a resident even dug up the newly laid road with bare hands. When asked about these issues, the contractor gave unsatisfactory answers, they said. Corporation officials have given assurance that they would inspect the road.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.