Erode residents flay quality of re-laid road in Subramanian Nagar

February 14, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

Residents of Subramanian Nagar in Ward 19 complained that the newly laid tar-topped road was of poor quality and insisted that corporation officials inspect the work and take action against the contractor.

Roads are currently being re-laid in residential areas, as well as on the road that connects Nasiyanur and Perundurai Road. On Wednesday, some residents expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of work done by the contractor in their area. They claimed that the contractor had re-laid the road without removing the existing surface. To demonstrate this, a resident even dug up the newly laid road with bare hands. When asked about these issues, the contractor gave unsatisfactory answers, they said. Corporation officials have given assurance that they would inspect the road.