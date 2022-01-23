Erode residents demand resumption of animal birth control programme

Residents have demanded the Corporation to resume the animal birth control (ABC) programme that has been stalled for many years now.

The residents in many localities complained that there was a sharp rise in the street dog population. The dogs stand on the middle of the road and hinder traffic. They occupy the garbage dumping areas and chase people. The residents of Kollampalayam and Moolapalayam said the dog population had gone up by four times in the last seven to 10 years.

Though the Erode Corporation had started the ABC programme at its facility in Solar in 2010 to control dog population, it was stopped within a few months allegedly due to inadequate funds.

The residents wanted necessary action taken so that roads turn safer for motorists and pedestrians.