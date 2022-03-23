Erode residents demand relocation of three bottle washing units

Stating that foul odour from three liquor bottle washing units was causing hardship, the residents of Kamadhenu Nagar in Ward 11 urged the Corporation to relocate the units.

In their petition to the officials on Tuesday, the residents said that over 500 families were residing in Kamadhenu Nagar. A few individuals were running three units in the locality where liquor bottles from Tasmac outlets were cleaned. They store bottles in large quantities and wash them in large tanks. Since the water was stored for many weeks together, a foul odour emanated from the units. The residents also alleged that the units were turning into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Residents said they had earlier submitted a petition to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Corporation demanding relocation of the units. Officials who inspected the units asked the unit owners to carry out the works without affecting the people.

“The functioning of the three units continues to be a problem for the residents”, they said and urged the Corporation to relocate the units.