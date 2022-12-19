Erode reports two new COVID-19 cases

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,658. While two persons were discharged, five persons continue to be under treatment.
December 19, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - ERODE
