Erode reports two new COVID-19 cases

December 19, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - ERODE

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,36,658. While two persons were discharged, five persons continue to be under treatment. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.